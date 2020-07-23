Eckophonic
Courtesy Photo

NORFOLK - This year’s Music in the Park free concert series continues Thursday with a performance from Eckophonic.

Keyboardist Brian Eckleberry says Eckophonic delivers an energetic show, playing favorites from the current Top 40’s mixed with the biggest dance and pop hits from 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s.

"We love the stuff like Lady Gaga to Lady A to Post Malone and going back to pop music back from Maroon 5. We love pop music and we know everybody else loves pop music so it's really a modern pop music kind of tour."

Music in the Park is set for Thursday at 6 at Skyview Park.

You’re reminded to practice social distancing and if you’re sick stay home.

The Norfolk Rotary Club invites you to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners, and wine and beer are permitted as well.

It’s free, but the Rotarians will pass the bucket for free- will donations.

