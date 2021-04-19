LINCOLN - Nebraskans will likely be able to continue accessing telehealth services even after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to LB 400 unanimously adopted by state senators.
Director of Government Relations with the Platte Institute Nicole Fox says the bill’s sponsor, Senator John Arch, looked at the telehealth executive orders to decide on what to make permanent.
Fox says there are two permanent changes the Platte Institute took interest in and the first one eliminates the originating location provision which means you don’t have to be physically present in a hospital or clinic for a telehealth visit.
"Also what LB 400 did was it allows people to access a healthcare provider even if there hasn't been a prior relationship for that very first visit. So the patient can get verbal consent upon the initial visit and then within ten days they can submit the written consent which can be done electronically."
Fox says the bill has now been presented to Governor Pete Ricketts who is expected to sign it.