LINCOLN - Students have the opportunity to share their ideas to make a change in the world.
The University of Nebraska College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is hosting the ‘Change Maker Competition.’
Taylor Hart says it’s a quick pitch video competition for students who dare to dream big.
"What we're asking students to do is come up with a two-minute video about some sort of challenge that they see and big idea that they can have to address it. They can be 6th grade through 11th grade, incoming students to the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and then also current CASNR students can apply."
Hart says if your idea is selected you could earn a CASNR scholarship and have the chance to work directly with mentors on tackling your big idea.
The deadline to apply is noon next Tuesday. You can apply at CASNR.UNL.EDU.