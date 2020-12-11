MADISON - A two vehicle accident sent three to the hospital early Friday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 32 and 560th Avenue, about five miles east of Madison.
The accident occurred when a northbound SUV, driven by 49-year-old Shawn Sawyer of rural Madison pulled out from a stop sign into the path of an eastbound SUV on Highway 32 driven by 44-year-old Armando Mendoza of Madison.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Mendoza vehicle were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Madison Rescue.
Seatbelts were in use and airbags did deploy and are credited with preventing more severe injuries. Both vehicles are considered a total loss.