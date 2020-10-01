NORFOLK - A dyslexia workshop is set to take place Thursday for parents and educators.
Gwleda Carlson with the Nebraska Dyslexia Association says their mission is to advocate for effective multi-sensory education of individuals with dyslexia, to facilitate appropriate education of professionals, and to provide support to those affected by dyslexia.
Carlson says a number of topics will be covered Thursday.
She says one in five children may have dyslexia causing them to struggle with reading and spelling.
Carlson adds parents need to know that dyslexia is often inherited, and a child with a parent who has dyslexia or has experienced ‘un-named’ reading difficulties has a risk of 40 to 60-percent of developing dyslexia.
The workshop is set for Thursday 6 to 8 at the Norfolk Public Library.