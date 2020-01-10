NORFOLK - The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set to take place next week with a full schedule set.
UNL State Climatologist Al Dutcher will be discussing the weather outlook for the 2020 growing season.
"The first half of 2020 is the major concern. If we get through planting with relativity unscathed problems - not having the heavy precipitation of last growing season - then we'll most likely be sitting with a substantial moisture bank for the growing crop, and it's really going to take some exceptionally dry periods throughout the growing season to undo those wet conditions and subsequently see yields suffer from that."
The session is set for noon Wednesday, January 15th.
The 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is set for next Wednesday and Thursday at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For more information go to NebraskaFarmShow.com.