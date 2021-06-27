NORFOLK - An intoxicated Norfolk Woman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the vehicle was stopped on Highway 275 east of Norfolk after the Sheriff’s Office had received complaints from Cuming County authorities that the driver might be intoxicated and children were also in the vehicle.
The driver, 33-year-old Catina Hins was found to be intoxicated and two minor children under age 12 were also found in the vehicle.
Hins was placed under arrest for DWI-3rd offense as well as child abuse and was then booked at the Sheriff’s Office where she tested nearly three times the legal limit.
Hins was jailed pending the setting of a bond on the felony charges. The two children were released to a relative.