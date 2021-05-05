Drunken Stanton man arrested

Hector Medina
STANTON - A very intoxicated Stanton man was arrested after a disturbance and driving under the influence in Stanton Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 31-year-old Hector Medina was arrested after he drove from the Casey’s store where he was refused service due to his intoxication.

He was stopped a few blocks away by the Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody for DWI and a probation violation.

Medina later tested more than twice the legal limit and was charged with driving while intoxicated (Above .150% BAC.), careless driving and no operator’s license.

He later was hospitalized due to his severe alcohol intoxication after being transported by ambulance.

