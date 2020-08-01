PILGER - A one vehicle accident on Highway 275 shut the road down for about an hour Friday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when a westbound SUV driven by 26-year-old Jose Garcia-Ramirez of Pilger drove off the roadway and struck the guard rail approach to the Humbug Bridge just west of Pilger causing severe damage to the bridge approach.
Garcia-Ramirez was treated at the scene by Pilger Rescue and declined medical transport.
He was found to be under the influence of alcoholic liquor and was arrested for driving while intoxicated (above .150% BAC), reckless driving, and no operator’s license.
Garcia-Ramirez was wearing a seatbelt and numerous airbags deployed in the SUV preventing serious or fatal injuries.
Damage to the guardrail and bridge approach is estimated at over $30,000 and the SUV is a total loss.
Garcia-Ramirez was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond. Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.