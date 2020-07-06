NORFOLK - A drunken Pierce man was arrested in Norfolk after driving recklessly and hitting a tree.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Pasewalk Avenue Sunday evening in reference to a pickup that was seen being driven recklessly.
While officers were enroute to check for the reckless driver, a call of an accident was dispatched. The accident was a pickup that had crashed into a tree in the 400 block of south 2nd Street.
The pickup was the suspect vehicle in the reckless driving call. When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they located the pickup and the driver sitting on the ground next to the pickup.
Officers contacted the driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Dillon White of Pierce. White showed signs of being intoxicated and showed impairment on field sobriety maneuvers.
White submitted a breath sample and his blood alcohol content was .215.
He was booked into the Norfolk jail for a felony DUl 3rd offense +.150 and later transported to the Madison County Jail.