NORFOLK - Two individuals from Omaha were arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 275 Friday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, they were notified of an erratic driver and the vehicle was contacted by the Sheriff’s Office about nine miles east of Norfolk on Highway 275.
During that time, the driver became agitated after it was determined he had been drinking and had no valid driver’s license, at which time he had to be physically subdued to the ground.
The driver, 28-year-old Jammil Alexis was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, no operator’s license, obstructing a police officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol violation.
A female passenger, 24-year-old Lakyn McCarter was also arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer after providing false information about the driver.