NORFOLK - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Norfolk woman Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of South 12th Street for having a headlight out.
The driver was identified as 28-year-old Kaylee Rawlings. A second passenger was identified as 31-year-old Nicole Fitzgerald of Stanton, and the third passenger was a 13-year-old juvenile.
A check of Rawlings’ driver’s license showed that it had been revoked.
During this contact, the officer could also smell burnt marijuana and the officer searched the vehicle and recovered a partially smoked handmade marijuana cigarillo, two marijuana glass pipes containing burnt marijuana residue, two empty plastic baggies with marijuana residue, and several THC cartridges.
All the occupants were questioned about the marijuana.
Fitzgerald was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Rawlings was arrested for driving during revocation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
She was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.