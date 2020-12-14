STANTON - Two people from Stanton were arrested Monday after a traffic stop.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, an SUV was stopped after failing to yield to a pedestrian on 10th Street in Stanton.
During the traffic stop drug paraphernalia was located and subsequently syringes and methamphetamine was located in the possession of the front seat passenger.
Taken into custody on the felony drug charge was 30-year-old Clifford Wheatley. The driver 28-year-old Tatyana Wheatley was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
Wheatley remains in jail pending the posting of a bond.