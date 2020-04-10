Drugs being experimented for COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry recently had a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding the coronavirus.
Fortenberry tells News Talk WJAG, some good news that came out of the phone call was that the disease spread has lessened in Washington and California due to early social distancing policies that had been enacted.
He says Nebraska has been pretty compliant, so hopefully the state misses the big wave of the disease.
Fortenberry also says he’s hoping testing can ramp up quickly, because that’s key to getting people back to work and determining who has the virus and who doesn’t.
He says there’s a new test out now that determines if people have the antibody to fight the disease.
"People may have gotten COVID-19 and had no symptoms, but then they have the ability to fight the disease inside themselves with antibodies. There's a new test out that's made in America that can determine if you have the antibody. That's an important development from my perspective."
Fortenberry says one of the major drugs that’s been talked about quite a bit to fight the virus is a traditional malarial treatment and there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence that it works.