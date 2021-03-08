NORFOLK - Two drone specialists in Texas were in Norfolk last week to conduct drone training for public safety officials in the area.
Norfolk Fire Division Reserve and local drone specialist Aaron Beckman said Wayne Baker, Director of Public Safety Integration at DJI and Barry Moore, a drone specialist in Texas talked about what they do with drones in Texas and shared their experiences.
Beckman said drones in the Norfolk area are used in a variety of emergency situations.
"We uses drones for structure fires looking at the roof structure, search and rescue if there's an individual missing as we can use thermal recognition. During the flooding in 2019 we were using drones and if someone is running from the law we can use drones to help assist law enforcement on that."
Beckman said they’re also starting to use drones for accident reconstruction, and have them deliver life jackets during water rescues.