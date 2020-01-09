OMAHA - Drones can be a very helpful piece of equipment, but they can also concern people and their privacy, especially now with the unmarked drone sightings throughout Nebraska.
University of Nebraska Omaha faculty expert on drone usage Dr. Victor Huang tells News Talk WJAG, they’re just like everyone else and have no clue who is flying the unmarked drones and what they’re flying around for.
As for drone benefits, Huang says drones are starting to be used by more people, including farmers.
"You can use a drone to inspect your farm land and vegetation health. You can also pinpoint where a certain part of land needs treatment to save you money and time."
Huang says if your drone weighs anywhere from .55 pounds to 55 pounds, you need to register it, and if you plan on flying it in a public place you have to let the FAA know.
He encourages people with a drone to get familiar with FAA regulations and understand the requirements to fly the drone safely.