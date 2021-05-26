Driveway culvert costs discussion tabled again

MADISON - After it was previously tabled, discussion was had again on whether or not to cover the purchase cost and labor of culvert installation for new land owners in Madison County at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Right now the county provides up to a 30 foot culvert and covers installation.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said one option is to have the landowner pay for the culvert which costs around $750 for a 30 foot one and then the county would put it in.
"With the cost of the culvert, we're kind of matching it with labor, dirt, and fuel for our trucks. We're not completely abandoning this."
It was agreed upon that guidelines as to culvert length and other requirements need to be put in place.
A motion to table the agenda item was approved unanimously so Uhlir, Road Superintendent Dick Johnson and Road Foreman Jeff Schroeder can draw up the guidelines.