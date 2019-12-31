The Nebraska State Patrol

NORFOLK - With the snow, slick conditions, and New Year’s Day Wednesday drivers are encouraged to be safe out on the road.

Lieutenant Jim Stover with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B Office in Norfolk says although the weather is forecasted to improve later in the week, drivers still need to be careful.

Stover says for updated road conditions and closures, check the 511 website.

"511 is a great resource for motorists to use to update themselves. The thing I personally like doing is looking at the cameras. There are cameras on the snow plows themselves and the pictures are real time."

Stover says if you plan drink on New Year’s Eve Tuesday don’t drink and drive.

He says there’ll be extra troopers on the roads to make sure people are being safe and obeying the law.

