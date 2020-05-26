LINCOLN - Older people are some of the most susceptible to get the coronavirus or die from it, so businesses have modified store hours and made other rules to keep them safe.
Governor Pete Ricketts says one place older individuals won’t have to worry about going to is the DMV as he’s signed an executive order which extends seniors’ driver’s license expiration dates.
"Anybody who is 72-years-old or older will have their drivers license extend for one year as long as that drivers license expired between March 1st and the end of the year. What that is really about it making sure our seniors don't have to wait in line as we anticipate that there's pent up demand for people getting their drivers licenses."
Nebraska DMV Director Rhonda Lamm says they’ve resumed drive tests across the state so younger people looking to get their driver’s license can do so.
Lamm says as part of CDC guidance, they are requiring both the driver and instructor to wear a face mask in the vehicle.
For more information visit DMV.Nebraska.Gov.