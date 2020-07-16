NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday morning after officers found him passed out in his car on Norfolk Avenue.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, when officers arrived, they found the car running with the headlights on, and the driver passed out behind the wheel.
Officers were able to wake up the driver and he was identified as 38-year-old Julio Monterroso Perez.
While speaking to him, the officer could see a glass pipe with white and burnt residue inside of it sitting between his legs.
Monterroso was asked to step out of the vehicle several times but refused so the officer then opened the car door and took ahold of his wrist.
He stiffened his arm and started to pull back away, but the officer was able to remove him from the car.
During this struggle, Monterroso shifted the vehicle into drive and the car started moving. Another officer was able to get the car stopped and shifted back into park.
Also during the struggle Monterroso threw the glass pipe that had been between his legs, on the ground, breaking it. Later, the officers tested the residue from the broken pipe and it was positive for methamphetamine.
He would also later refuse to provide a urine sample for a chemical drug test.
Monterroso was arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, tampering with physical evidence, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the
Madison County Jail.