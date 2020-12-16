OMAHA - As you view holiday lights this season, you’re reminded to drive safe when out and about.
Nick Faustman with Triple A the Auto Club Group says drive-thru events have been a go-to for families during this pandemic year so more traffic is out viewing these displays.
Faustman says as always when in a vehicle remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the roadside.
"Triple A recommends watching for pedestrians - nothing new there - but it's especially important in residential areas. People on foot maybe are more interested in the lights than oncoming traffic. You need to watch for them, they may not be watching for you."
Faustman says also do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane, and if you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so
He says if you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.