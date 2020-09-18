NORFOLK - Many construction projects are underway with work hoping to be completed by the winter months.
The Nebraska State Patrol is encouraging citizens to use caution when driving through those construction zones.
Sergeant Trinity Jones says a construction zone can be a dangerous zone.
"It's a roadway being changed, so if you haven't driven through that construction zone and haven't see the progression of that zone you're not going to know it as well. If you going into a foreign construction zone that you haven't driven through, really really slow down and take your time and drive through that zone safely."
Jones says eliminate all distractions in your vehicle and stay off you cell phone.
Sergeant Trinity Jones was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s Tips from a Trooper segment.