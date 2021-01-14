The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases talked about pandemic issues with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold Monday evening.
Dr. Anthony Fauci was interviewed on RFD-TV’s broadcast of “Rural Health Matters” via Zoom about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
Fauci said an allergic reaction to the vaccine is rare.
"Six to 11 per million people have gotten a severe allergic reaction, but those are almost exclusively in individuals that have a history of allergic reactions. So if you do, you just need to be careful and get your vaccine in a location where one can treat an allergic reaction if it occurs."
Fauci said they want to get as many people vaccinated as quick as they can because once you blunt replication of the virus, you will blunt the ease in which it mutates.
He said you will start to see a much smoother roll out and implementation of the vaccination plan states are using in the next couple of weeks and into February.
To view the full interview visit RfdTv.Com.