NORFOLK - The Downtown Norfolk Association Concert Series kicks off Thursday and the first to perform is Midwest Music Center’s Rock Band Camp.
Chad Barnhill with Midwest Music Center says they have 27 in the camp that range from 12 to 19-year-olds and they’ve been split up into five different bands that will perform 70’s and 80’s rock music hits.
"These kids come in and a lot of them don't know each other. The whole thing of Rock Band Camp is teaching them how to put together a band and how they can be in a band in the future. We teach them how to rehearse, how to put the music together, how to get a band name, how to pick out songs, and at the very end put on a concert. How to set it up, perform, and tear it down."
Barnhill says there will be a beer garden, but the event at the newly completed Riverpoint Square is family friendly with free admission.
He says various downtown restaurants will be open for curbside ordering and pick up.
The beer garden will open at 5:30 Thursday, the Begats will start at 6 and then Rock Band Camp will go from 7 to 9.