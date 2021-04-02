NORFOLK - Parking in downtown Norfolk was topic of an open house Thursday at the Norfolk Public Library.
Public Works Director Steve Rames told those in attendance the downtown parking master plan will be divided into three parts from an existing conditions study to future parking demand.
Rames said conversations about parking downtown have been occurring since the 1950s.
"The conversation in parking is supply/demand. Is the supply in parking where the demand is? I think having a concept in place that has 'Block X' has something redeveloped, so do we need to work with that developer to get some public parking in their redevelopment."
Rames said the main need he sees now is wayfinding which help guide people to available parking lots.
He adds there is plenty of parking downtown it’s just not where the demand is.
Citizens can submit parking suggestions to the City of Norfolk.