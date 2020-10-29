NORFOLK - Candy for the kids; brochures and coupons for the parents. That’s what Downtown Norfolk merchants will be handing out Thursday for Downtown Trick or Treating.
President of the Downtown Norfolk Association Lacey Porn says it’s a tradition that goes back many years and has traditionally been held on the Thursday before Halloween.
Porn says there will be some COVID-19 guidelines in place including trick-or-treaters will form one-way lines, heading east on the south side of Norfolk Avenue and heading west on the north side, and representatives of participating business will hand out candy instead of letting them grab from the bucket.
It’s set for Thursday 4:30 to 7.