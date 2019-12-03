NORFOLK - Retaining young people between the ages of 20 and 24 and continuing to redevelop downtown was the ultimate focus of a town hall in Norfolk Monday night.
The town hall was hosted by the Aksarben Foundation and featured “Northeast Nebraska Growing Together”, a plan outlining the proactive transformation of Northeast Nebraska’s regional economy and population growth.
To keep young people here, help is needed from Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.
President of Wayne State, Dr. Marysz Rames said they have developed a Cooperative Education Scholarship Program.
Rames said students who opt-in will be slowly introduced to the 18 credit hour cooperative, and then start it when they become seniors.
"They'll participate in a cooperative education program where they'll be working in a business a minimum of 30 hours a week and required to live along the wonderful riverfront area which will create a synergy of young people."
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said they have done numerous things to make downtown more appealing with more plans on the horizon like the $8.7 million riverfront redevelopment project.