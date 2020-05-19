NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council voted to advertise for bids a downtown improvement project.
During Monday night’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members the bid is for work on the River Point Square & 3rd Street alley project.
Rames says a bid letting is tentatively scheduled for June 16th.
"Because this project was previously bid and came in substantially over budget, we've been working now for the better part of about 11 to 12 months to relook the project, and figure out how we can get the cost down. Adding the 3rd Street alley we think is going to bring some additional construction companies to the table for bidding purposes."
Rames says last year’s flooding also played a role in the lack of bids received for the project.
Mayor Josh Moenning expressed support for seeing work move forward on what he called, “an important project for the overall development for downtown.”
The council voted unanimously to advertise for bids.