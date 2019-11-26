NORFOLK - An event to celebrate the holidays, and give businesses the opportunity to meet some new customers is Tuesday.
Event organizer Jessica Gordon says a variety of things are planned for the annual Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival.
Gordon says there’ll be hay-rack and horse carriage rides, as well s’mores stations.
"Of course it's not a Christmas festival without Santa and Merry Claus they will be at the Downtown Coffee Company from 4:30 to 7:30. They decided to bring some of Santa's reindeer again this year so we will have three of Santa's reindeer in the parking lot next to Kookuburras."
Gordon says the tree lighting will start around 7:15 in the Bank of the West and Salvation Army Parking lot.
She says also the downtown businesses will be having special sales throughout the day.
The Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival will be Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30.