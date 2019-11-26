Downtown Christmas Festival postponed Nick Stevenson 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email A horse-drawn carriage at the 2017 Downtown Christmas Festival in Norfolk. The festival was postponed one week as a snow storm hits the area Tuesday. Norfolk Daily News file photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - The Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival has been postponed to next week. The festival and Black Tuesday sales will now take place Tuesday December 3rd due to the weather conditions forecasted for this week. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Black Tuesday Meteorology Weather Conditions Sale Festival Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival Postpone Downtown Christmas Festival In other news +2 UPDATE: Multi-vehicle accident sent one to the hospital STANTON - A multi-vehicle accident sent one to the hospital Monday night. Natural gas service restored in Winside WINSIDE - Black Hills Energy customers in Winside had natural gas service restored late Monday night Downtown Christmas Festival postponed NORFOLK - The Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival has been postponed to next week. Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday November 26 I am concerned about the way the word “Nationalism” is being used. Judge upholds reinstatement of fired train engineer OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A judge who disagreed with an arbitration board's decision that a fired train engineer should be reinstated has upheld the board's ruling. Madison County Sheriff's Department determining where to put new radio equipment NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has hit a small snag on where to place equipment for its new radio system. Nebraska Game and Parks to release pheasants at 14 WMA's NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging people to get out and hunt some pheasants over the Thanksgiving holiday. Ethanol usage becoming more prevalent throughout the world KANSAS CITY, MO - The ethanol industry is continuing to evolve and become more popular throughout the U.S. and the world. Authorities ID remains of missing woman; 3 people arrested IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say they've found the remains of a missing woman in southwest Nebraska and arrested three people suspected of involvement in her disappearance and in the kidnapping of another woman. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings