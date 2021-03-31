LINCOLN - Almost everyone has experienced a stubborn lawnmower that won’t start in the spring.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Fech says a little cleanup and a few simple maintenance chores will help your mower start up easier when it’s time to mow.
Fech says the first thing you should do is clean it up.
"Brush off the top of the mower and in between the wheels. Make sure the handles are aligned properly, and also lift up the mower and take a putty knife to scrap off the deck."
Fech says it’s also important to replace parts of the mower as needed like the spark plug, belt, and filter.
He adds keep the mower blades sharp which will help avoid diseases.