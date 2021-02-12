Don't forget to sign up for Farm Show programs

NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is coming up next week and if you haven’t signed up for the private pesticide and chemigation certification trainings you should do so right away as space is limited.
Nebraska Extension Educator Wayne Ohnesorg will be the presenter at each program on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ohnesorg says the chemigation training is for producers looking to put anything other than well water through their irrigation system and the pesticide training is for those looking to apply a restricted use pesticide to their agricultural ground.
He says there are a couple of things you need to bring for the pesticide certification training.
"There is a $50 training fee, so you should come prepared to pay that either by cash or check. You don't need to bring anything else with you unless you have your recertification barcode letter which would have been mailed to you in December from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture."
Ohnesorg says to get your chemigation certification you’ll have to pass a test which is done on site.
The pesticide trainings are set for Wednesday at 8:30 and Thursday at 2. The chemigation trainings are set for Wednesday at 2 and Thursday at 8:30. They’ll all take place at the Lifelong Learning Center.
You can sign up at NebraskaFarmShow.Com or call your local extension office.