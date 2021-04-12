LINCOLN - April is National Safe Digging Month and as you get ready for outdoor projects, if you plan to break ground remember to contact Nebraska 811.
Mary Martin with Black Hills Energy says before you dig, all you have to do is call 811 and then it usually takes two business days for utility specialists to come and mark the approximate location of buried utility lines.
"They'll put color-coded flags in the ground to mark lines and for natural gas those flags are yellow. If you're thinking about digging close to where that flag is do hand digging."
To make the process go faster, Martin says you can spray paint a white line, or place white flags around your planned excavation site before you call.
She says underground conditions can change quickly so if you don’t dig within 14 business days of having lines marked, contact Nebraska 811 again.
To get lines marked call 811 or visit NE1Call.Com.