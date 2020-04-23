LINCOLN - Now more than ever, it’s important that you call 811 before you plan to dig.
Jill Geyer, Damage Prevention Liaison with Nebraska 811 says striking any underground line during this COVID-19 pandemic could be bad, as people need to remain safe and connected to critical utility services.
Geyer says the pandemic also coincides with spring digging projects like house work or even tree planting.
She says if you want to plant a tree in a certain area, call 811 before you dig or go online to place a locate request at least two days before you dig so the locators have time to do their job.
"If you find out from the markings that you have an underground line exactly in the area where you plan to put your tree, then it would be wise to find another spot so you don't damage the underground utility or yourself."
Geyer says Nebraska811 is a free service and for more information visit NE1Call.Com.