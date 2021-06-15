Don't forget planter maintenance

WASHINGTON D.C. - As planting season wraps up, farmers might be tempted to put their planters in the shed without looking them over first.
Grayson Catania is the product marketing manager at CNH Industrial, and says there are steps producers should take before storing their planters.
“It’s always tempting to pack your planter away, catch up on other things, and move to the next task after you get those last seeds in the ground. But to hit the fields quicker and boost productivity next spring and next year, it’s important to take the time now to make those repairs and properly prep your planter for storage. Because If you do wait, any problems could be forgotten and you might run into the same issue when you’re in the field next year, or you’ll need to pull the planter out of the shed in the middle of winter and in cold climates, that’s really not ideal.”
Catania says to prevent that offseason rust, it’s important to use proper lubrication to protect against moisture, and not to forget to disassemble the seed meter units and clear out all the seeds and dirt and wipe the seed discs clean and checking for wear.
He says proper maintenance will save time and money in the long run.