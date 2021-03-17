LINCOLN - Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day and it’s traditionally one of the highest drinking and driving days the Nebraska State Patrol sees throughout the year.
You’re encouraged to help curb that drinking and driving number if you go out for drinks Wednesday night.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says there are so many options you can use to get home safely.
"Whether that's designating a driver, using services from Triple A as they offer free rides home, or the various ride sharing options."
Thomas says they’ll have high-visibility patrols throughout the state in an effort to reduce serious injury or fatality crashes.
Colonel John Bolduc says safe driving is never about luck. It's about making wise decisions.