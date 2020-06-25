NORFOLK - Mosaic is seeking donations to help put on a special celebration.
Community Relations Manager Aimee Junk says all Mosaic entities across the nation are hosting “One Mosaic Day” on July 1st.
Junk says Mosaic was officially founded July 1, 2003, so this is a celebration of that.
She says the Northeast Nebraska agencies in Norfolk, Columbus, and Fremont will be having a drive thru grill out.
"We're going to be whipping up hot dogs, and hamburgers. There's going to be treats, chips, and drinks. And if people want to hang out in the parking lot in their car and eat, they sure can. We'll give waves, we'll take pictures - we'll do all the things we can do. It'll be just a fun way for us all to get together and unite as a one Mosaic."
Junk says with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve seen a slip in donations and they’re asking for assistance with the event whether it’s food for the grill out or monetary donations.
“One Mosaic Day” is set for Wednesday July 1st 11 to 1.