NORFOLK - An unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs is set for February.
Harvest Church will serve as one of more than 500 churches around the world that will host Night to Shine.
Co-founder Jasmine Fuelberth says Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.
Fuelberth says they're still looking for volunteers and donations for the event.
"You don't need any credentials or history with volunteering with events like this, we just want a willing heart and a person willing to love on these people and make them feel so special. There's only one mandatory training meeting at Harvest Church January 26 (and) we explain everything and walk you through what you'll need to know and it's very easy and you won't regret volunteering."
Fuelberth says each guest will receive royal treatment from makeup to shoe shining, all leading up to the moment when everyone is crowned king or queen of the prom.
It’s set for Friday February 7th, and if you’d like to donate or volunteer go to the website HarvestChurchNe.com.