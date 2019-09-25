NORFOLK - In a little over two weeks the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place in Norfolk.
Walk Manager, Carrie Dell says Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by the deadly disease.
"It's really hard to find someone who doesn't have a connection whether it be their parent, grandparent, or sibling. That's why we do what we do, to raise awareness, show community, and support everyone who has a connection to the disease."
Dell says they are in need of monetary donations to be able to reach their goal of raising $40,000 that will go toward care, support, and research.
Along with the walk, Dell says there will also be live entertainment, free food, and interaction with the event sponsors.
It will take place at Skyview Park Sunday October 6th with registration at 12, the ceremony at 1, and the walk after that.
For more information or to register visit ALZ.Org/Walk.