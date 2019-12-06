LINCOLN - If you’re a producer and have yet to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program, the deadline to do so is Friday at 5.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says payments are aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.
Wickham says since signup began on July 29th, more than 41,000 producers in Nebraska have signed up and received $700.5 million.
She says last month, USDA began making payments on the second tranche of 2019 MFP payments.
"If they have already sign up, that second round of payments will go out automatically. Farmers do not need to sign up again. There is also a potential for a third round of payments that may come in January of 2020. The USDA will be doing some analysis to determine if that payment will be made."
If you have yet to sign up and want to, contact your local FSA office right away or sign up online by going to Farmers.Gov/MFP.