WASHINGTON D.C. - The recent trade war with China hit all segments of agriculture hard.
That’s been well-documented. Howard Olson is the Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs with AgCountry Farm Credit Services and during a recent Farmfest 2020 virtual presentation; he questioned whether the U.S. Ag sector has become too reliant on exports to China.
Olson says while some farm income looked good in 2019, those numbers don’t tell the whole story of what’s happening at the farmgate level.
“We have benchmark data that shows 2019 net farm income of corn and soybean growers averaged $63,000. Now that was net farm income before family living costs and taxes were taken out. However, the top 25 percent of producers in the benchmark averaged $321,000. So, if we’ve got the top 25 percent at $321,000 and an overall average at $63,000, that means there are a lot of farmers that had negative earnings in 2019.”
Olson says the fall in cash prices only got worse as ethanol demand crashed hard due to COVID-19.
AgCountry rates their borrowers’ credit risk using a term called “Probability of Default,” or “PD.” Most borrowers’ credit-risk ratings have deteriorated since 2005, and the rate of that deterioration is picking up.