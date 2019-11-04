LINCOLN - Nebraskans are encouraged to check the unclaimed property listings.
State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG you should never have to pay when searching for unclaimed property and you can use a state website for the quick and easy process.
Murante says unclaimed property comes from a lot of sources.
He says it can be health claim payments, dividends, utility deposits, life insurance proceeds, wages, stocks, outstanding checks, safety deposit boxes and unused gift certificates.
He adds almost $15 million a year has been reunited with Nebraskans in unclaimed property.
To search the listing go to NebraskaLostCash.gov.