NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, , Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Road for a disturbance.
When officers arrived they had contact with an adult female and adult male.
The male was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Walter, and while speaking with the two parties officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.
After interviewing the two, Walter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.