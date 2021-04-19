NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested on multiple charges after a disturbance Friday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 900 block of South 16th Street for a physical disturbance between a male and female.
It was reported the female was armed with a knife and popping the tires on the male’s vehicle.
When officers arrived, they saw a large kitchen knife lying near the sidewalk leading from the front of the house to the driveway. They then had contact with 27-year-old Jessica Arredondo and a male subject.
In speaking with the two, officers learned there had been an argument over Arredondo driving as they believed her license was currently suspended.
The male had the car keys and would not give them to her. During this argument, Arredondo kicked the male several times and hit him in the left eye.
The male then attempted to leave the residence, but Arredondo grabbed the kitchen knife and raised it over her head directed toward the male.
As the male continued to leave the residence, she threw the knife toward him and past his head.
Arredondo was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and third degree domestic assault.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.