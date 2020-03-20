Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a disturbance Thursday evening.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of Omaha Avenue for a disturbance. 

Officers had contact with the reporting party who claimed that 29-year-old Cody Ausdemore was in her car and was refusing to get out.

Officers had contact with Ausdemore and removed him from the vehicle. 

Ausdemore’s wallet was located in the vehicle. The wallet contained his ID along with a small baggie containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. 

Ausdemore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.  He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

