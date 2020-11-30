NORFOLK - Two women were arrested in Norfolk on drug charges after police were called for a disturbance Saturday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to the disturbance at 1204 Norfolk Avenue involving 60-year-old Monalisa Passanando, of Norfolk and 58-year-old Dianna Butts of Madison.
During the investigation, officers recovered two glass pipes that tested positive for methamphetamine. Passanando and Butts were then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
They were housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.