NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance Tuesday morning leading to an arrest.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
Officers had contact with the resident of the house along with 38-year-old Andrew Strom. Strom had been staying at the residence, but was no longer welcome.
Strom arrived to retrieve his property which consisted of a couple of bags and guitar. The resident gave the officers the property to give to Strom.
As the officer was receiving the bags, he noticed a large knife sticking out of Strom’s backpack. A check of Strom’s criminal history showed previous criminal convictions that would prohibit him from possessing such a weapon.
A total of seven knives were recovered from Strom’s property. Strom was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.