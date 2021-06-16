Handcuffs
NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance Tuesday morning leading to an arrest.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of South 11th Street. 

Officers had contact with the resident of the house along with 38-year-old Andrew Strom. Strom had been staying at the residence, but was no longer welcome.

Strom arrived to retrieve his property which consisted of a couple of bags and guitar. The resident gave the officers the property to give to Strom.

As the officer was receiving the bags, he noticed a large knife sticking out of Strom’s backpack. A check of Strom’s criminal history showed previous criminal convictions that would prohibit him from possessing such a weapon.

A total of seven knives were recovered from Strom’s property. Strom was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. 

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

