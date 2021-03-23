Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - Norfolk Police made an arrest Monday night after a disturbance call.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to the call in the 900 block of Woodhurst Avenue.

The female reporter stated 26-year-old Arlyn Primeaux had called her and threatened to come to her apartment and may be armed with a gun.

Officers knew he would be driving a tan Cadillac, and when officers arrived the victim was standing outside and Primeaux’s vehicle was parked in the parking lot.

Officers had contact with Primeaux and a check of his record showed he had two active Dawson County arrest warrants for 3rd degree assault and failure to appear.

He was taken into custody. In a subsequent search of the car, officers recovered a hidden knife with a blade of over seven inches and a small baggie of methamphetamine.

In speaking with the victim, she stated Primeaux called her and threatened to kill her over a disagreement that they had over property.

The phone call was recorded and confirmed the victim’s statements.

Primeaux was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

