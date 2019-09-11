O'NEILL - A strategic national stockpile distribution exercise is set to take place this week in the North Central District Health Department area.
Emergency Response Coordinator Heidi Hostert says the point of this exercise is to test and better prepare area response plans for a health epidemic.
"This is a repository of medications from antibiotics to vaccines that we could bring in if there was an outbreak in the area. So we will be requesting, distributing, and some facilities will be dispensing actually tootsie-rolls as medication during this exercise."
Hostert says there are a lot of new people in the area and in positions that they want to make sure they’re up to date on the planning and have a chance to prepare for a real event.
She says it’ll take place Wednesday and Thursday.
The North Central District Health Department serves Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, and Rock counties.