LINCOLN - Modernization of Nebraska’s tax structure was the topic of a virtual press conference hosted by Blueprint Nebraska Wednesday.
President Jim Smith said the framework for tax modernization includes reducing the property tax burden, simplifying income taxes to stimulate growth, and modernizing and expanding the sales tax base.
Senator Tom Briese of Albion said modernization of the sales tax base is especially important.
"People have indicated we have an overly restricted sales tax base. We are navigating the 21st century with a 1950's era sales tax base. Sales tax base expansion will be critical for modernization so it will have to be a thoughtful expansion with business inputs excluded of course."
Senator Lou Ann Linehan, Chair of the Revenue Committee said they have a hearing Thursday to talk about changing the tax structure.
Smith said their vision is to achieve statewide tax modernization by 2022.